SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets Hindi, Gujarati Transliteration Function

Microsoft-owned mobile keyboard company SwiftKey on Wednesday released the transliteration function in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The organization have been working on the phonetic writing or transliteration or multi-script typing for extended, and it will allow people key in English to create correct Hindi or Gujarati words. SwiftKey already presents keyboards in 22 Indian languages.In the updated SwiftKey software, which should be running out briefly via Google Enjoy, the transliteration function will soon be quickly permitted for consumers who have Hindi or Gujarati language versions installed on their smartphones. This will signify users when typing in the QWERTY layout will see Hindi or Gujarati phrases in British letters. One of many highlight top features of the SwiftKey app could it be provides word ideas in both scripts, and also reveals next term forecasts in these languages, all while being in the English keyboard.