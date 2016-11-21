Alibaba Cloud Stretches International Reach With 4 New Features

Alibaba Cloud programs to start four new data services outside China, the cloud device of Alibaba Holdings Ltd said on Saturday, because it tries to grab world wide market share from major people Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft.The knowledge facilities in Dubai, Germany, Japan and Australia can extend the reach of China's primary cloud research company to every key continent, and marks the most recent step in the unit's $1 billion infrastructure investment drive.Also referred to as Aliyun, the system has flourished domestically because of Beijing's proper focus on creating homegrown cloud technology, while foreign firms have grappled with stringent certification restrictions in the country.