India Has Best Fascination with Cellular Progress Courses, Says Bing

India overtook the US to become the biggest country when it comes to interest in cellular progress programs in 2016, Google India claimed on Wednesday - search queries for cellular development classes from India saw 200 percent year-on-year development within the last two years.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra light emitting diode with bulk of Search queries for cellular designer courses. "We have observed huge response across portable designer programs from India, with 16,500 students enrolling on a monthly basis, trying out Android progress, mobile Internet progress and understanding new cloud-based technology programs," said Chris Lubbers, Mind, Google Creator Training, in a statement.